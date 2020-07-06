Brymor wins Southampton halls refurb

Brymor managing director Stephen Morton

Built in the 1960s, Montefiore blocks A & B are the oldest blocks of accommodation on the university’s Wessex Lane campus. While the buildings remain structurally sound, the plumbing and services are reckoned to have reached the end of their design life and are currently empty.

When the halls reopen in autumn 2021, all the bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchen facilities and communal spaces will have been refurnished, with additional kitchens and self-contained shower pods replacing communal washrooms.

Brymor managing director Stephen Morton said that his firm won the job “because of our excellent logistical planning and management skills”.

He added: “While this project is a refurbishment rather than a complete re-build, the plans are no less meticulous and have been carefully devised to ensure the blocks are modernised, functional and comfortable for new students.”

