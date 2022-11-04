BSB consortium reaches French wind farm milestone

The GBS structures were lifted into place by heavy-lift specialist Heerema

The BSB consortium was awarded the contract for the design, construction and installation works of the GBS in early 2020. With a total capacity of around 500 MW, the wind farm is expected to produce enough energy for the domestic consumption of around 770,000 people.

The 71 GBS structures were built by Saipem and Bouygues. Each one weighs approximately 5,000 tonnes and measures between 48m and 54m in height.

The completed structures were installed by marine heavy-lift specialist Heerema and are now ballasted.

Saipem and Bouygues are now carrying out the finishing and surveying works while Boskalis places rockfill.

The completion of the GBS foundations is an important milestone in the development of the Fécamp offshore wind farm, says Saipem. “It represents a proof of the growing importance of the offshore wind market with the adoption of a renewed commercial and EPCI (engineering, procurement, construction and installation] execution strategy for both fixed and floating installations.

