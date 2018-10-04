BSRIA appoints technical director

Colin Goodwin

Colin Goodwin joins BSRIA from Mitie, where he was technical director, having previously held a similar role in Dalkia’s facilities management division that Mitie took over in 2009.

BSRIA chief executive Julia Evans said: “Colin brings with him an abundance of experience and we see his appointment as an essential step in our continued development for the strategic direction BSRIA is taking, moving into 2019 and beyond.

“With Colin’s specific, top level engineering background, he can bring to the table key industry intelligence and foresight. This will boost BSRIA’s reputation as the go-to industry leader in delivering global sustainable building construction and research. It will also highlight BSRIA’s commitment to its members and delivering improvement in the built environment.”

Colin Goodwin said: “BSRIA is a great organisation and has an amazing depth of knowledge and expertise. As the leading, international, built environment member organisation, it has a crucial role to play in assisting and enabling the industry to deliver the buildings and the building performance that investors, occupiers, residents and society needs.

“BSRIA has always been at the cutting edge of industry trends and new technologies providing highly professional independent information and guidance. It is certainly an inspiring time, with opportunities for the construction industry to lead the agendas around soft landings, wellbeing, smart homes and the cities, towns and villages in which buildings, and the specific design of the built environment, play such a critical part. I am looking forward to working with BSRIA and the industry to make the most of these prospects and to guarantee that BSRIA strengthens its position at the forefront of such activity.”