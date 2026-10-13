B&T orders electric Sany kit

Matt Fox, B&T, and Steve Speed, Sany

The order comprises three SY19E electric mini excavators, one SY35E electric excavator and four STH625E electric telehandlers.

Matt Fox, asset operations manager at B&T Plant Hire, said, "As customer demand for low and zero-emission equipment continues to increase, investing in electric machinery is an important part of our long-term fleet strategy.

"These new Sany electric excavators and telehandlers will enable us to support a wider range of projects, particularly within urban environments and sites where noise and emissions are key considerations. We have been impressed by Sany's commitment to developing practical electric solutions, and this investment reflects our confidence in both the technology and its growing role within the construction industry."

Steve Speed, sales manager at Sany UK, said: "This order is a fantastic endorsement of Sany's electric machine range and highlights the growing demand for practical zero-emission equipment across the construction sector.

"B&T Plant Hire has a strong reputation for investing in quality equipment and supporting its customers with innovative solutions, and the addition of three SY19E excavators, one SY35E excavator and four STH625E telehandlers demonstrates real confidence in the performance, reliability and productivity of electric construction machinery. We are delighted to support B&T as they continue to expand their sustainable fleet offering."

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