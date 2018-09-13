Buckingham brings in SES for York stadium

Latest progress shot of the York stadium from the Buckingham site team's Twitter feed

York’s new 8,000-seat stadium will be home to both York City Football Club and York City Knights Rugby League Club. Construction is already well underway and set to complete in late spring 2019. The development at Monks Cross also includes a sports centre, cinema complex and shops.

To maintain the fast-track programme, Wates subsidiary SES will manufacture 168 modules to cater for the main service routes at its Prism offsite manufacturing facility, which is also in York.

SES regional business director Steve Joyce said: “I am delighted to announce our appointment with Buckingham Group Contracting on such a landmark facility for the city of York. This is the first project we will deliver with the contractor and is one which provides us with a great opportunity to demonstrate the extent of our capabilities, as well as our knowledge and understanding of installing sophisticated building services spanning a multi-purpose facility – in this case sport, leisure, health and education. I also think it fitting that a firm whose own background is firmly rooted in York should be appointed to the scheme.”

SES has also been appointed to work on a new custody suite that Willmott Dixon is building in Lincoln. This is the fifth project of this type that Willmott Dixon and SES have worked together, following similar blue light schemes in Sheffield, Barnsley, Blackpool and (under construction) Grimsby.

Together, the two contracts have a combined value of £10.6m for SES.