Buckingham Group signed for Chipping Warden bypass

The project is being mostly funded by HS2 Ltd as the new road will provide access to one of its main construction sites in Northamptonshire, just to the north of Chipping Warden.

Buckingham Group has been appointed to complete a package of traffic improvement schemes in both Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire, including the completion of Chipping Warden relief road.

Without the bypass, heavy construction traffic would use the current A361 straight through the centre of town.

Northamptonshire County Council has stumped up £2m towards the scheme but the rest of the (undisclosed) cost is coming out of HS2's massive budget.

HS2 Ltd area project director Uma Shanker said: “The Chipping Warden relief road project is important to local residents, and we’re really pleased to welcome Buckingham Group on board to deliver this piece of work.

“We have worked closely with Northamptonshire County Council on this initiative, and it will create a positive legacy for the local area. We’re committed to continuing to work in partnership and see this project come to life to benefit the whole community.”

Northamptonshire county councillor Jason Smithers, cabinet member for transport, highways and environment, said: “The village of Chipping Warden has been in need of a relief road for many years but with the associated traffic with the construction of HS2 this is now even more necessary. Although the bypass has been a priority for the county council it had been very difficult to obtain the funding required. We are pleased that work on the project can now re-start.”

Buckingham Group Ltd construction director Simon Hyams added: “We are naturally delighted to have secured this strategically important project that will serve the requirements of HS2 and leave a lasting legacy of improvements in terms of road safety, air quality and reduced traffic congestion for the local community.”