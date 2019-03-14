Buckingham secures next stage of Coventry station revamp

Model of the new-look station

Coventry City Council is investing £82m in creating a new-look gateway for passengers who arrive in the city by train. It is working in partnership with Network Rail, rail operators, Transport for West Midlands, Friargate Coventry LLP and other stakeholders.

Buckingham Group won the first phased in September 2018, a £9.3m contract to construct a new footbridge and canopies along with the structural completion of the access tunnel under Warwick Road.

It has now signed a £28.8m contract for phase two of the Coventry Station Masterplan.

The second phase involves building a multi-storey car park for 633 vehicles, a new station concourse with access to all platforms and Warwick Road, and a new pedestrian route via an access tunnel under Warwick Road to a new bus interchange.

Work is expected to complete before 2021, when Coventry becomes the UK City of Culture.