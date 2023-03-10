Reduced build-to-rent tower planned for Birmingham Broad Street

Artist's impression of the planned tower

The proposed development would have 294 flats and support the regeneration of an underused brownfield site, the developer says.

100 Broad Street has previously been earmarked for development – a 61-storey residential development was approved in 2019 but never moved forward.

Urban Vision says that its smaller building is deliverable and will be “among the most environmentally and socially conscious developments in Birmingham”.

Director Nigel Robson said: “Broad Street is an exciting area of Birmingham and one which has seen significant planned growth in recent years, with more to come.

“Our ambition is to deliver one of the city’s most sustainable developments at 100 Broad Street, which sets the standard for tall buildings in Birmingham. As an underutilised brownfield site, this is an opportunity to support the wider regeneration of the area – driving local growth and creating jobs.

“Our proposals are deliverable and, should planning permission be granted, construction will begin as soon as possible.”

