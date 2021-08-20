Build UK says 'yes... but' to CITB levy

In answer to the CITB’s question “Do you agree that the levy proposals are necessary to encourage adequate training in the construction industry?”, Build UK has answered ”Yes”.

The question is asked for the triennial consensus consultation process for the mandatory CITB levy. For the levy to remain, CITB has to demonstrate to the government that it retains industry support.

The decision to support the levy renewal was far from universal, however, and Build UK membership was more split on the issue than ever before.

Build UK styles itself as “the leading representative organisation for the UK construction industry”. Its broad membership includes 35 tier one contractors and 37 trade associations. Its trade association members represents interests ranging from demolition to fit-out, plant hirers to roofers.

Following a consultation process with members, Build UK has submitted its response to the CITB consensus process confirming support for the continuation of the levy.

“However, the level of support during this consensus process was significantly lower than in previous years, and there remains widespread frustration with the performance of CITB,” the organisation said. “Build UK is clear that construction needs an industry training board that is fit for purpose, responsive and effective at delivering the services and support required to meet the industry’s skills needs, and that members are not prepared to wait another three years to see fundamental changes in CITB’s delivery in order to fulfil this role.”

The CITB is expected to reveal the outcome of the consensus process to the industry by October 2021.

