Builder gets director’s ban for safety failings

When Health & Safety Executive inspectors visited a construction site in Sherborne Gardens, London following an incident in January 2017, they found evidence of poor health and safety conditions. Work at height safety equipment was lacking and untrained operatives working without adequate supervision.

In the prosecution that followed, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard that the HSE’s investigation found the construction company, C J Langs Limited, had failed to plan, manage and monitor the work on site. It said that managing director Kewie Doherty, aged 45, was responsible for the poor conditions on site.

C J Langs Limited of Pembroke Lodge, Pembroke Road, Ruislip pleaded guilty to breaching regulation 15(2) of the Construction (Design and Management) Regulations 2015. It was fined £80,000 and ordered to pay costs of £6,000.

Kewie Doherty of Bashley Road, Park Royal, London pleaded guilty to breaching Section 37(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974. He was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid community work and to pay costs of £1,673. He was also disqualified from being a company director for three years.