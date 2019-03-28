Builder gets jail sentence for skimping on scaffold

A concerned member of the public called the HSE

The Health & Safety Executive was called in by a concerned pass-by who spotted men working at height with a distinct lack of safety measure in place.

Charges were brought against Kenneth Morris for exposing workers to danger of falls from height as well as exposing them to silica dust.

Manchester Magistrates’ Court heard how, in July 2018, while carrying out repointing work at a house in Altrincham, Kenneth Morris allowed his employees to work on unguarded platforms six metres in height. The workers were also not provided with adequate protection from silica dust during the removal of mortar.

The HSE investigation found that Kenneth Morris had made a deliberate decision to save money by not erecting appropriate scaffolding or providing a means of dust capture. He had also failed to insure his employees against any injury or ill health sustained during the course of their work.

Kenneth Morris, trading as K&M Pointing of Basten Close, Salford pleaded guilty to breaches of Section 3 (1) And Section 2 (1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 and Section 1 (1) of the Employers Liability (Compulsory Insurance) Act 1969. He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, as well as 180 hours community service. He was also ordered to pay £2,000 in costs.