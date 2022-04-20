Builders brought the house down

Manchester magistrates heard that, on 4th May 2020, Mughal Construction Limited had been carrying out a loft conversion when much of the building collapsed, causing workers to flee from the site.

The building had insufficient temporary supports and workers did not have the skills, knowledge or experience to carry out the work safely.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that the company had failed to properly plan, manage, and monitor the work. It had failed to provide adequate health and safety measures to prevent the risk of collapse at the property including sufficient measures to ensure it remained safe and stable.

Mughal Construction Limited of Levenshulme Trading Estate, Printworks Lane, Manchester pleaded guilty of breaching Regulations 13(1) and 19(1) of the Construction (Design and Management) Regulations 2015. The company was fined £30,000 and ordered to pay costs of £3,000.

HSE inspector Phil Redman said after the hearing: “This was a very serious incident, and it is fortunate nobody was injured as a result of the collapse. Where contractors fail to take suitable and sufficient precautions whilst carrying out structural alterations HSE will take appropriate action including prosecution.”

