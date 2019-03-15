Builders fined £900k for fatal wall collapse

Thomas Telfer was killed on site in Lyme Regis in June 2015

Thomas Adam Telfer, 31, was killed on 2nd June 2015 at the Chatterton Heights building site in Lyme Regis when a concrete retaining wall collapsed on top of him.

The Health & Saefty Executive determined that the wall collapsed due to the method of construction and lack of support. The employer also failed to control access to the area of high risk.

Mr Telfer’s employer, Weymouth-based Capstone Building Ltd, went into administration in December 2015.

Despite being in administration, the company was found guilty at Bournemouth Crown Court yesterday of breaching health & safety regulations. Sole director Stephen Ayles, 58, of Lomond Drive, Weymouth, was also on trial but found not guilty.