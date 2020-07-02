Building control surveyors expand to the south

Stuart Martin is Ball & Berry's new southern region director

Opening of Ball & Berry’s London office, in Bloomsbury, comes just 14 months after it opened a Birmingham office. Including Preston and Manchester, it now has four locations and 24 staff.

Stuart Martin, an ex-military man, has been recruited from Greendoor/Stroma as regional director for the south of England and has been tasked with growing a team.

Ball & Berry is currently appointed to a number of retail, office and leisure fit outs across the south, as well as a series of new build residential projects and apartment refurbishments.

Director Paul McNeill said: “The opening of an office in the south of England has been a long-term aim of ours, and something which we have inched towards as we have expanded our service offering across the country.

“For many months, members of our team have been travelling to the capital to meet clients and help their projects progress, but an influx of contracts and a buoyant market made it the right time to set up shop and take a permanent presence in London.

“While the move will enable us to work in closer proximity with our southern clients, the recruitment of Stuart as our new regional director will mean we can truly showcase our position as the most experienced and specialist approved inspector in the country.”

He continued: “Though the construction market has experienced unsettlement in recent months as a result of the pandemic, we have full confidence the sector will recover and have more momentum than ever, and we are available to support that.”

New regional director Stuart Martin said: “Despite the challenges the last few months have presented, Ball & Berry has continued to come to the fore as the trusted approved inspector across the UK, and I feel privileged to have been selected as the one to continue expanding that service in the south.

“There are a wealth of exciting projects already underway in the region, and we have our sights set on making our new London office a prosperous hub of activity as the industry recovers further from the pandemic.”

