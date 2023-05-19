Bullivant engineer gets university role

Jon Ball

The Roger Bullivant chief geotechnical engineer has been given a three-year contract by the university.

He will assist the School of Science & Engineering with research and advise on course relevance for employers. He is scheduled to deliver his first lecture on real-world piling in autumn 2023.

Jon Ball has been with Roger Bullivant Ltd (RBL) 29 years, starting his career as a pile testing engineer in 1994. As well as being the company’s chief geotechnical engineer, he is also chair of the Federation of Piling Specialists’ technical committee.

RBL engineering director Chris Robinson said: “Jon is recognised by the European Federation of Geologists for the breadth of knowledge and experience he holds, indicating his competence to a European common standard. His credentials and expertise make him an exemplary asset to both RBL and the University of Dundee, and his is a significant role shaping the future innovations for both institutions at a national and international level. I am sure we will see the development of some great initiatives over the next couple of years.”

Professor Jonathan Knappett from the University of Dundee said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for students to benefit from Jon’s extensive experience in foundation engineering and design. We are also eagerly looking forward to building on our previous research collaborations, developing new and innovative approaches to foundation engineering that address current and future challenges faced by society.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk