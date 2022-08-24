Butting to build Israeli desalination plant

Butting's Chinese-made pipes ready for shipping to Israel

The plant is one of five facilities being built to turn seawater into fresh water for a country where natural water resources are scarce. Butting describes the scheme as a “modern miracle” comparable to Christ’s turning water into wine at the wedding in Kafr Kana.

Butting will supply the new plant with 192 modules and almost five kilometres of pipe manufactured at its factory in Tieling, China.

The company is also supplying 2,800 stainless steel fittings weighing almost 100 tonnes and 3,500 high-pressure filters and 900 control valves and flow meters.

The modules are to be used as a central component in the desalination and treatment process of the plant and have to withstand heavy stresses very reliably in an extremely corrosive environment.

At the client’s request, Butting is applying an elaborate three-coat paint finish to all the modules. Very precise tolerances means that Butting needs to ensure high levels of dimensional accuracy to ensure that the materials arrive on site ready for installation.

“With us, customers get a complete solution,” explains Jens Ellermann, managing director of Butting China. “We not only assemble the piping components in the base frame but also all the equipment provided, such as vessels, pumps, apparatus and other components and insulate items at the customer’s request.”

The components will be called-off and delivered on a just-in-time basis.

