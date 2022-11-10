BYLOR adds JCB telehandler to fleet at HPC

The JCB 555-210R rotating telehandler model, which has a maximum reach of 21 m and lift capacity of 5.5 tonnes, was supplied by dealer Holt JCB and joins a fleet of over 2000 machines working on the huge infrastructure project where it will be used for a range of materials handling applications on site.

BYLOR general plant manager, John McCoppin said: “The JCB 555-210R rotating telehandler perfectly suits the site thanks to its size and ease of operation. We also already run the JCB 540-140 which means we have 80% parts commonality with the 555-210R which is a real efficiency bonus too.

“The machine will be used in the construction of walls containing reinforced steel, handling the mesh panels contained in them. We’ll predominantly use the new machine in winch mode alongside standard fork logistics duties around the site. It will handle between 1,000-2,000 tonnes of steel across its typical 10-hour shift. The machine is easy to handle, the controls are very straightforward and it’s very good in tight spaces. That makes it perfect for our work and it is performing very well.”

The JCB 555-210R boasts up to a 10% lifting envelope advantage over competitive machines. Auto one-touch deployment, stowage and levelling of outriggers ensures ease of use and minimal set-up time, while competitive lift-end cycle times with high-flow auxiliary hydraulics ensure efficient winch work, further boosting productivity.

The 555-210R has a lower chassis mounted engine layout, providing easy, safe access for ground-level servicing. With 500-hour intervals and a best-in-class SAE serviceability rating, the machine delivers maximum uptime and enhanced productivity.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk