Byrne Bros appoints new managing director

Philip Beausang

Philip Beausang, aged 40, already has more than 20 years of experience in the construction industry across the civil engineering, building and infrastructure sectors.

He joined Byrne Bros in 2011 as a project manager on the Heathrow Terminal 2B development. He then led the company’s work on the Paddington Crossrail Station development and the 100 Bishopsgate project in the City of London.

Since being appointed to the board of Byrne Bros in 2018 he has led the construction of commercial, infrastructure and residential contracts including The Peninsula Hotel, Wood Wharf, One Nine Elms and Euston Station, all in London.

Group chief executive Michael Byrne said: “For more than a decade he has been an integral part of our success and has the energy and skills to lead the business going forward. His experience will be invaluable in delivering on our long-term strategy and in continuing to provide the highest standards of safety, quality and efficiency for our clients.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk