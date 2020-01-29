CABE secures Engineering Council status

CABE members already have access to the title Chartered Building Engineer but will now be able to pursue the additional CEng registration if they want it.

The Engineering Council licence award follows four years of development and consultation at CABE, with 91% of its members voting in favour of the association changing its by-laws to become a full member of the Engineering Council and offer CEng registration.

CABE chief executive Gavin Dunn said the licence “further recognises building engineering as a defined engineering discipline in its own right”.

Engineering Council chief executive Alasdair Coates said: “The Engineering Council’s vision is to maintain society’s confidence and trust in the engineering profession. We achieve this through working with partners across the professional engineering community and are pleased to see CABE achieving those standards expected of a licensed member with the Engineering Council, offering a route to professional engineering registration titles for its members”.

