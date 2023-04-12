Caddick bags £23m Lancaster extra care scheme

CGI of Progress Housing's planned extra care facility in Lancaster

The project will see the construction of a 92-unit extra care scheme for Progress Housing Group with one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Groundwork has now begun on site, with completion expected in May 2025.

Two existing buildings will also be converted into 16 one- and two-bedroom flats. Additional features such as assisted bathing, spa bathing, hairdressing facility, a games room, roof terraces and a laundry room will also be put in.

External work will include alterations and remodelling of the existing stone boundary wall, landscaping, a car park, restoration of all historical sandstone buildings and the installation of external lighting.

Caddick Construction regional managing director Ian Threadgold said: “Extra care facilities such as these are a vital necessity in any community and we’re pleased to be bringing this much needed development to life, on behalf of Progress Housing Group. Caddick’s extensive expertise in the healthcare sector is what has led our specialist team to this development and we’re thrilled to form an integral part of this project.”

Rebecca Field, head of development at Progress Housing Group, said: “The scheme will provide homes for people aged 55 and over, with on-site, tailored care and support packages available to help residents live independently. It is hoped that the scheme will be completed by summer 2025.”

