Caddick gets to work on Barrow campus

The building design is said to be inspired by Barrow’s submarine heritage

Caddick Construction began work on site this week on a 2.6-hectare site provided by BAE Systems, next to its Submarine Academy of Skills & Knowledge, adding to the new Barrow Learning Quarter (BLQ) that is being built in the town.

The scheme is being funded by the UK government, BAE Systems and the University of Cumbria.

The University of Cumbria’s Barrow Island campus will deliver degree programmes in computer science, business and advanced manufacturing. The university has also set up a new Institute of Engineering, Computing & Advanced Manufacturing that will be based at the Barrow campus.

University chief operating officer Mark Swindlehurst said: “This milestone takes us another step closer to developing the first university campus in Barrow-in-Furness. We’re delighted to be working with Caddick Construction and existing partners on a project serving our community in an area of such regional, national and international importance.

“Offering innovative, inclusive facilities and provision, this campus will help transform lives and communities for generations to come. The increased reach and accessibility of higher education in, for and from Barrow means that this campus will have a long-lasting impact, offering new opportunities and inspiration to so many who choose to live, visit, work and study in the area and beyond.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk