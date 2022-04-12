  1. Instagram
Tue April 12 2022

Caddick grows construction business fourfold in three years

Caddick Construction has roughly doubled its turnover in the past two years and it is set to double it again this year.

Caddick Construction is building a 68,000 sq ft distribution warehouse at Trafford Park, Manchester
Caddick Construction made a pre-tax profit of £2.6m in the year to 31st August 2021 on turnover of £99.0m.

That £99m turnover compares to £67.6m in 2020 and £53.2m in 2019.

This year – the year to August 2022 – turnover is expected to reach £212m, founder and chairman Paul Caddick said.

From £53m to £212m in three years… fourfold growth.

Caddick’s construction business has benefited from its parent company’s development activity in the north of England, particularly in multi-occupancy residential projects, including both built-to-rent and purpose-built student accommodation. It is also active in the thriving industrial warehouse sector.

Parent company Caddick Group, which includes Moda Living, made a pre-tax profit of £17.1m on turnover of £383.7m in the year to 31st August 2021. This compares to £15.6m profit on £298.7m group turnover the previous year. Group turnover in 2019 was approximately £209m.

