Caddick grows construction business fourfold in three years

Caddick Construction is building a 68,000 sq ft distribution warehouse at Trafford Park, Manchester

Caddick Construction made a pre-tax profit of £2.6m in the year to 31st August 2021 on turnover of £99.0m.

That £99m turnover compares to £67.6m in 2020 and £53.2m in 2019.

This year – the year to August 2022 – turnover is expected to reach £212m, founder and chairman Paul Caddick said.

From £53m to £212m in three years… fourfold growth.

Caddick’s construction business has benefited from its parent company’s development activity in the north of England, particularly in multi-occupancy residential projects, including both built-to-rent and purpose-built student accommodation. It is also active in the thriving industrial warehouse sector.

Parent company Caddick Group, which includes Moda Living, made a pre-tax profit of £17.1m on turnover of £383.7m in the year to 31st August 2021. This compares to £15.6m profit on £298.7m group turnover the previous year. Group turnover in 2019 was approximately £209m.

