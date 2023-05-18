Caddick launches Casa by Moda in Scotland

CGI of housing within Casa, Vista Park

Casa, Vista Park will comprise 156 homes in the east end of Glasgow and marks the first time the single family rental (SFR) model has been offered in the region.

Casa by Moda purchased the neighbourhood from the CCG Group, one of the Scotland’s largest privately-owned construction and manufacturing companies, which has been on-site since early 2022. CCG will complete the construction work and then hand over. First residents are set to move in this summer, with CCG completing the entire neighbourhood by 2025.

The homes will be operated by Casa by Moda, part of private rental landlord Moda Living’s single family rental platform Moda Family Homes. Moda Living is a joint venture between Caddick Group and Dan Brooks’ Generate Land

Casa, Vista Park will comprise a mixture of one- and two-bedroom apartments, alongside two-, three- and four-bedroom houses for rent, with communal outdoor spaces including a wildlife area and two play parks.

Jonny Caddick, chief executive of Moda Living, said: “There is significant undersupply of quality rental homes across Scotland, and in Glasgow in particular. With rental prices on the rise, residents want and deserve to be sure that they are getting value for money and long-term security. At Casa by Moda, that’s exactly what we’re committed to delivering.”

Smart technology installed in all homes is designed to pre-empt maintenance issues; monitor air quality, carbon emissions and energy usage in real time; and provide residents with wellness reports based on this data through the MyCasa resident app. Solar panels are installed on all homes as standard.

CCG director Calum Murray said: “Single family rental, given the necessary support of government, is a major emerging market for housing and the construction sector in Scotland.

“We are delighted to be working in collaboration with Casa by Moda to bring this innovative family rental model to Glasgow for the first time. The level of investment created by this partnership, is particularly significant for our business, for the housing market and for the city of Glasgow, especially in the east end where our commitment to provide high-quality homes and sustaining jobs is hugely important for the local economy.

“Through our engagement with the city and the community from the outset, we are aware of how positively this new development is welcomed locally. Casa, Vista Park will be transformational and presents a real opportunity for families in Springboig and further afield to live in quality, efficient and spacious homes in a unique, and highly accessible setting.”

