Construction News

Thu February 20 2020

Caddick starts Harrogate care home

8 hours Caddick Construction has been named main contractor for a new £10.8m specialist dementia care home in Harrogate.

Vida Court will be Vida Healthcare’s third care home in Harrogate. Designed by Leeds-based Den Architecture, it will have 100 bedrooms with communal facilities such as a shop, café, cinema and hairdressers.

Groundworks started this week. Projex Building Solutions is providing project management, cost consultancy and health & safety advice, and the build contract is being undertaken by Caddick Construction.

Caddick operations director Ian Plowman said: “We have made a really strong start to this project and we’re delighted to be part of the team that is bringing these much-needed dementia-focused facilities for the region. Dementia is a condition that affects so many families these days and this 24-hour care home will undoubtedly help their loved ones be in an environment where they feel safe and secure.”   

Projex managing director Phil Tomalin said: “It has been exciting to work with Vida on all three of its projects in Harrogate and see their vision of providing exceptional dementia care become a reality.”

