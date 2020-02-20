Caddick starts Harrogate care home

Vida Court has been designed by Den Architecture

Vida Court will be Vida Healthcare’s third care home in Harrogate. Designed by Leeds-based Den Architecture, it will have 100 bedrooms with communal facilities such as a shop, café, cinema and hairdressers.

Groundworks started this week. Projex Building Solutions is providing project management, cost consultancy and health & safety advice, and the build contract is being undertaken by Caddick Construction.

Caddick operations director Ian Plowman said: “We have made a really strong start to this project and we’re delighted to be part of the team that is bringing these much-needed dementia-focused facilities for the region. Dementia is a condition that affects so many families these days and this 24-hour care home will undoubtedly help their loved ones be in an environment where they feel safe and secure.”

Left to right are Caddick contracts manager Chris Allott; Projex senior surveyor Alan Coleman; Vida Healthcare chairman Chris Rycroft and managing director James Rycroft; and Caddick operations director Ian Plowman

Projex managing director Phil Tomalin said: “It has been exciting to work with Vida on all three of its projects in Harrogate and see their vision of providing exceptional dementia care become a reality.”

