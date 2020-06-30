Caddick to build Carnforth Porsche showroom

Vroom vroom

The new centre will cover sales and servicing for Porsche dealer Parker & Parker’s customers across Cumbria and North Lancashire.

The new centre and all external works are due to be completed in the summer of 2021.

Architect and principal designer for the project is Axis 3 Design, working with structural engineer RG Parkins & Partners.

Caddick project manager Derek Billows said: “This is a very exciting project and the team are focused on delivering an exceptional showroom and other facilities that will be a fitting home for such an aspirational car brand.”

Ian Parker, director of Porsche Centre South Lakes, added: “Caddick Construction has a long track record working with Porsche franchises across the north and we believe their quality and attention to detail mirrors our own exceptionally high standards.”

CGI of the planned showroom, north of Kellet Road in Carnforth

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk