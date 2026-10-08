Caddick tops out The Sidings in Little Digbeth

The wider Little Digbeth regeneration seeks to establish a residential and creative quarter in the centre of Birmingham. The new 182,986 sq ft residential building, The Sidings, aims to deliver 211 new apartments, alongside new public spaces and affordable workspaces.

Caddick Construction was appointed to design and build the development’s first phase last year. The Sidings reached its highest point following the start of construction in Spring last year. The site received devolved brownfield regeneration grant funding from West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA). Completion is scheduled for 2027.

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