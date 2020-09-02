Caddick wins £25m Openshaw Campus contract

CGI of the new Manchester College

Caddick’s contract, awarded by the further education college’s governing LTE Group, covers the new sports and public services building on Ashton Old Road, M11, which will incorporate a six-court sports hall, healthcare suite and construction and motor vehicle learning facility.

The venue forms part of LTE Group’s investment strategy that includes a new campus in the city centre.

Ian Threadgold, managing director of Caddick Construction’s northwest office, said: “Caddick is delighted to be at the forefront of the one of the largest estate reshapes in the education sector. The project will provide high quality teaching and learning environments for students, staff and employers and see The College’s facilities move into broader city communities offering long-term benefits.”

Pre-works have already started and the build is expected to take 14 months, with facilities due to open to the first students in September 2021.

