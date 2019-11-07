Cairngorm's National Timber Group adds Teesside door maker

Cotswold Manufacturing operates from an 80,000 square foot facility in Thornaby, near Stockton-on-Tees

Despite its name, Cotswold Manufacturing is based on Teesside in Thornaby. Established in 2005, it makes timber fire and acoustic doors, doorsets, door kits and screens.

Cairngorm Capital acquired Scottish timber merchant Thornbridge inn November 2017. It then bought North Yorkshire Timber and Rembrand. After a fourth acquisition, Arnold Laver in November 2018, a new umbrella brand for the group was created, National Timber Group.

Former owner Ken Napper will continue to lead the business reporting to Rob Barclay, chief executive of National Timber Group. The business will continue to operate from its Thornaby site.

Rob Barclay said: “I am delighted to welcome Cotswold Manufacturing into the group. We have many values in common and share an ambition to be the leading manufacturer of high quality timber doorsets in the UK. Cotswold Manufacturing is an innovative, well-invested company so this transaction is highly complementary and allows us to expand our business to the benefit of our customers, as well as creating more employment opportunities in Teesside.”

Ken Napper said: “The coming together of Cotswold Manufacturing and National Timber Group is the logical progression for the strong business that I have developed over many years. The alignment of our goals, values and vision, offers significant benefits for both companies. I am delighted that we have been able to secure jobs and career development opportunities for 45 people at Thornaby and look forward to growing this business with the support of the National Timber Group.”

