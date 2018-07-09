Cairns Airport to get $55m revamp

The AU$55m (£28.2m) project is expected to generate more than 300 jobs during the construction phase.

Over the next 10 years traffic through the domestic terminal is expected to grow by 40% to about six million passengers a year. It will expand the departures hall to 10,000m2 and will create additional seating and easier navigation of the terminal for passengers. About 75% of international travellers to Tropical North Queensland currently arrive and depart on a domestic flight. “It may be the first time these visitors have come to Cairns Airport so these experiences are vital to the overall impression these guests take with them on their journey home,” said chief commercial officer Tracey Groves.

Chief executive officer Norris Carter said: “In the last year we’ve announced new international flights and an upgrade of the food and beverage options in the international terminal. Now it’s the domestic terminal’s turn. “With this redevelopment we are aiming to take customer experience to new heights from touch down to take off. We want our customers to arrive excited and depart delighted.”

Chief operations officer Kate McCreery-Carr said a major improvement would see boarding gates spread throughout the terminal to reduce congestion. “The improved layout will make a significant difference at peak times when we see high volume passenger flow. Boarding queues will be reduced and this will promote a more relaxed environment for passengers.”

Work on the redevelopment is expected to begin in August with completion set for 2020.