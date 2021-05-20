Cala Homes gets go-ahead for Houston scheme

Cala Homes (West), together with Acorn Developments, will build 57 sustainable homes including 14 that are designed to be affordable. The scheme includes four and five-bedroomed homes as well as the two-bedroomed cottage-style apartments.

Renfrewshire Council’s Communities, Housing and Planning Policy Board unanimously recommended approval of the proposals this week, subject to the satisfactory conclusion of a Section 75 agreement.

The proposals, which retain some of the existing scenic woodland, also incorporate landscaped green space. New footpaths will improve connectivity and promote walking and cycling, supporting the community-led active travel plan, Connecting Houston.

Graham McNeil, land and development director at Cala Homes (West), said: “We’re delighted to have received such a positive response from Renfrewshire Council’s Communities, Housing and Planning Policy Board, and we look forward to progressing our plans in partnership with its officials.

“We have a strong track record of success in Houston and our commitment to provide additional well-designed homes will help to meet local demand and strengthen the existing community. Our investment in Renfrewshire will also create new jobs and help the local economy as it recovers from Covid-19.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk