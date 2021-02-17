Cala Homes targets urban growth

Moray Stewart

Moray Stewart, who has more than sixteen years of experience in the sector, has returned to the firm as land director. He was land manager at Cala Homes (West) for four years then spent two years as senior land manager at Avant Homes.

He is now responsible for acquiring new sites in the west region in support of Cala’s ambition to increase its city-centre developments over the coming years.

Stewart said: “Already it has been rewarding to return to Cala Homes (West) in a senior position and I’m looking forward to bolstering the team as we press ahead with ambitious proposals.

“With a number of exciting projects in the pipeline and many live developments already attracting significant interest, including our Prince’s Quay and flagship Jordanhill Park sites, I’m eager to help elevate Cala’s offering in the market.”

During his previous employment at Cala Homes (West), Moray was a key project manager in progressing the Jackton development, which will see the firm deliver 173 homes as part of a consortium that aims to build 1,950 houses in the South Lanarkshire region. Prior to this, he also held positions at Clyde Gateway and Barratt Homes.

Cala Homes (West) managing director Jim McIntyre said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Moray back into the Cala Group and I’m confident that he will be an invaluable member of the team at a very important time for the business. His experience is well-matched to our ambitious business strategy of increasing our first-class residential developments across urban regions in the west of Scotland.

“We recognise that many people have different priorities when it comes to choosing a home. Buyers are seeking well-connected communities with access to civic amenities and green space, and that’s what we offer across our developments. We will continue to bring to the market quality homes that are a response to modern-day living.”

