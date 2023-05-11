Cala submits £67m plans for old pump factory

Cala's plans for the ClydeUnion Pumps site in Cathcart

Alongside the planning application, Cala Homes (West) has released computer generated images of its plans for the site in Cathcart. To be called The Foundry, it will have 277 apartments, with associated amenities.

US pump manufacturer Celeros Flow Technology bought ClydeUnion with its 18-acre site in 2020 from SPX Flow.

Celeros FT appointed Cala Homes (West), part of the Legal & General group, as its preferred residential development delivery partner in October 2022, with the intention of building housing on the surplus land.

If the planning application is successful, Cala will be looking to invest £67m into the site, which will secure over 1,000 jobs during the construction period.

Cala Homes (West) land director Moray Stewart said: “The submission of the planning application is a considerable milestone for the team who have been working to bring the Cathcart vision to life for many months now.

“We know there is significant demand in the southside for quality, sustainable housing and we are confident that our proposed development meets these requirements.

“The site proposal has considered green space, biodiversity and connectivity to the surrounding area as well as sustainability measures including new, inclusive pedestrian and cycle pathways, improvements to the local road network, and infrastructure to enable electric vehicle charging.

“We will work alongside current landowners, Celeros FT, to transform this current brownfield site into a vibrant new community – not only to reinforce our commitment to bringing sustainable homes to local people, but also to stimulate localised growth and investment across Scotland over the next 25 years.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk