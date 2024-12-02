Calder and Scotbuild join GEG stable

Daniel Cormack, managing director of Calder Electrical and Scotbuild

Electrical contractor Calder Electrical and multi-trades construction company Scotbuild are the latest companies to join the GEG stable, which also includes Global Infrastructure, Capstone Construction and construction consultancy firms Mabbett, IKM and Bracewell Stirling.

Both Calder Electrical and Scotbuild will continue to operate under their own brands, but will be jointly headed by Daniel Cormack as managing director. Cormack is a graduate of the GEG Capital emerging leaders programme and has held various roles within the group over the last 15 years.

Speaking about his new role, Cormack said: “I am honoured to take on this role and lead Calder Electrical and Scotbuild during such an exciting time for both companies. With the support of GEG Capital, we are well-positioned to build on our strong foundations, drive growth, and continue delivering high-quality services to our clients across the Highlands and beyond. I look forward to working with the talented teams at both companies to achieve our shared goals and capitalise on new opportunities.”

GEG Capital director Jia MacKenzie said: “We are delighted to add Calder Electrical and Scotbuild to our construction portfolio. Both companies have excellent cultures, values and exemplary track records in their field.

“At the heart of this announcement is a testament to our commitment to developing internal talent. We are thrilled to announce that Daniel Cormack has been appointed as the new managing director for Calder Electrical and Scotbuild. Dan's journey is an inspiring example of the growth opportunities within our organisation. We are proud to say Dan is one of the first graduates of our emerging leaders program, from within his role as commercial manager and his success through this program exemplifies how dedication, continuous learning, and ambition can lead to remarkable career advancement within GEG Capital.

“With Dan’s vision and experience, Calder Electrical and Scotbuild are well-positioned for future growth and success. Importantly, all staff within Calder Electrical and Scotbuild will remain with the business, eager to embark on this new chapter.”

GEG Capital is the investment vehicle of Global Energy Group founder Roy MacGregor, who is also chairman and majority owner of Scottish Premiership football club Ross County.

In a separate move, GEG has merged Glasgow-based Mabbett and Grangemouth-based IKM to create a one of Scotland’s largest multi-disciplinary engineering consultancy firms, named Arthian, with 200 staff. GEG Capital acquired Mabbett in 2021 and IKM Consulting in 2023.

Mabbett managing director Derek McNab is now chief executive of Arthian.

