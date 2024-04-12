Cambridge Discovery Campus plans approved

And is there honey still for tea?

The £100m Cambridge Discovery Campus will provide 343,000 sq ft of science and innovation space tailored to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

It is to be built in the Cambridge green belt, near the existing Cambridge Biomedical Campus.

The Discovery Campus will be arranged over six detached, laboratory-enabled buildings set within parkland. A computer generated publicity image shows a game of cricket taking place within the campus, promoting the pastoral idyll.

Bidwells planning partner Guy Kaddish said: “The Cambridge Discovery Park will deliver world-class lab space that is conceptualised to harness the development of small to medium-sized enterprises working within some of Britain’s most exciting, high potential industries and all set in a generous parkland. A key part for why the scheme is to be so successful are the tangible local benefits to the community, including a new pavilion and country park”.

Bridgemere chief executive Will Heath said: “The importance of Cambridge as a leading life science location both nationally and internationally cannot be underestimated. Confidence in the sector and Cambridge’s ability to become a life sciences superpower was further enhanced recently with the announcement that £200m is to be invested in the expansion of AstraZeneca’s facility at the Cambridge Biomedical Campus – within Europe’s largest life science cluster – which will house approximately 1,000 employees.

“We are delighted to be able to make our own contribution to the future success of the life sciences sector in Cambridge via the provision of much needed, state-of-the-art R&D buildings within a campus that not only supports the health innovations of tomorrow, but which also contributes positively to the local community and surrounding area with additional amenity and green space for everyone to enjoy.”

Bridgemere is the property vehicle of Redrow founder and former chief executive Steve Morgan.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk