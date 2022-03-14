Canada seeks bidders for new rail network

High Frequency Rail is intended to create a faster, more frequent, more accessible and more sustainable rail service for the major centres of Québec City, Trois-Rivières, Montréal, Ottawa, Peterborough and Toronto. There will be mix of upgraded and new dedicated lines.

Minister of transport Omar Alghabra and parliamentary secretary to the minister of transport, Annie Koutrakis, announced the launch of the request for expressions of interest to seek advice and views from industry.

The government said that the request for expressions of interest is an opportunity to communicate its plan for advancing the project; seek feedback from experienced private sector companies to help shape the project; and provide information to industry so interested parties can prepare for subsequent phases of the procurement process. Via Rail will continue to play a key role across Canada as the national passenger rail provider.

“High Frequency Rail is a transformational project that promises to fundamentally change the way Canadians travel in southern Ontario and Quebec, improving accessibility, and providing more travel flexibility,” said Alghabra. “The request for expressions of interest marks the first major step in the development and advancement of this project.”

“High Frequency Rail is an infrastructure project with a size and scope that is unprecedented in modern Canadian history, which is why we are seeking to leverage the advice and views of private sector companies with concrete experience in designing and implementing complex infrastructure projects across the world,” said minister of public services and procurement Filomena Tassi. “his is a very exciting opportunity for private sector companies to make their mark on the procurement and development of this project.”

