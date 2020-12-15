Canford Cliffs retirement flats approved

CGI of McCarthy & Stone's Canford Cliffs development in Dorset

The Retirement Living PLUS development will consist of 25 one-bedroom apartments and 35 two-bedroom apartments, set within gardens. Shared facilities will include a lounge, restaurant, function room and mobility scooter store.

McCarthy & Stone will provide on-site domestic and personalised care and support services for homeowners.

Divisional manager Shane Paull said: “We’re delighted to announce that our Retirement Living PLUS development at Canford Cliffs has been granted planning permission. Poole is such a special location for anyone wishing to feel the joys of the English seaside or clifftop walks and we are thrilled that the homeowners of our 60 new high-quality dwellings will be able to experience this.”

Construction is expected to start in late 2021.

