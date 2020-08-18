Canopies in demand in leisure sector

Base Structures UK specialises in bespoke tensile architecture, fabric canopies, netting, and mesh and cable structures. As well as Lord’s, its prominent work includes the roof walk over London's O2 Arena (formerly the Millennium Dome) and working with Zaha Hadid Architects on the Manchester International Festival and Mathematics Gallery in London’s Science Museum.

It is now finding its services in demand for canopies and other temporary structure solutions for UK leisure activities, to provide cover for activities forced outdoors by Covid-19 and the continuing need for social distancing.

Its canopies provide cover for outdoor dining, reception areas, toilet queues and stage and entertainment areas, maximising outdoor space to retain usefulness and profitability.

Base Structures architectural consultant Kevin Hemmings said: “The UK holiday market is booming and many campsites and holiday parks are having to adapt and use their space wisely to maximise capacity, whilst at the same time keeping abreast of and adhering to any new Covid regulations.

“The work we do for clients makes their life easier. Being experts in outdoor canopies and tensile fabric solutions, we can think creatively, and supply products that enables life to continue as normally as possible. Our canopies and structures are sensitive to the environment around them and can be designed to look aesthetically pleasing in rural spaces.”

Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust (WWT) London Wetland Centre in Barnes

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk