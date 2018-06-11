Car park adds £11m to Buckingham's Coventry workload

Image from Seymour Harris Architecture

The six-storey/13-deck car park on Salt Lane in Coventry will provide 600 spaces to support the new £37m water park that Buckingham is also building in the city centre.

The car park has been designed by Birmingham-based Seymour Harris Architecture to fit in with the adjacent Ford's Hospital. It will have a brick and wire mesh base and dynamic facade of aluminium and polycarbonate fins floating above and lifting to form pedestrian and vehicular entrances and exits.

Completion of both car park and water park are expected in spring 2019.