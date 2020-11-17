Cardiff Living starts phase two

In Penylan, at the former Howardian Centre site, 43 new homes are set to be built

Cardiff City Council has a partnership with Wates Residential called Cardiff Living, which aims to build 1,700 new homes around the city. Since 2016 it has delivered 430.

The second phase of development has seen the start of work on sites in Rumney, Heath and Penylan.

The largest single Cardiff Living development to date is under way at the former Eastern High School site in Rumney, where 44 community flats for older people and 21 council homes will be built, along with 149 homes for sale on the open market.

Work is also under way at the Highfields site in Heath for the construction of 42 homes for rent from the council or for sale via its assisted home ownership scheme, with the scheme due to complete next year.

In Penylan, at the former Howardian Centre site, 43 new homes are set to be delivered, including nine council houses. Enabling works started this month and main works are due to start before Christmas.

Cardiff councillor Lynda Thorne, cabinet member for housing and communities, said: “I am particularly excited about the development of the former Eastern high site off Newport Road, not just because of the scale of the project, but because of the high standards of energy performance set to be delivered across all tenures of housing there.”

