Carnell to expand HVO fuel use after Speedy trial

Green D+ HVO fuel was supplied by Speedy

Carnell replaced its regular diesel usage with Green D+ hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) fuel to power lighting equipment and the site compound for a Highways England central barrier upgrade on the M6.

The scheme, which spans six kilometres between junction 42 and 43, has used more than 4,300 litres of the renewable fuel since October, emitting just 0.15 tonnes of CO 2 e compared to the 11.1 tonnes expected from standard diesel.

Carnell says it now intends to use Green D+ HVO fuel on more projects.

Carnell’s pilot was in conjunction with plant hire firm Speedy. Speedy chose Green D+ HVO fuel as its preferred low-emission fuel last year for customers looking to reduce emissions.

Lee Gill, plant and transport director at Carnell, said: “Our responsibility for safety extends beyond the physical infrastructure that we’re contracted to build and maintain. Switching to low-emission renewable fuel will minimise the impact we have on the communities we build for by ensuring we contribute towards reducing local air pollution.

“The trial with Speedy has delivered a significant impact on reducing emissions output and we look forward to rolling it out across our project portfolio – powering us to build safer roads while contributing to cleaner air.”

Mike Derome, head of fuel at Speedy, said: “We’re actively investing in our renewable fuel division to help the industry make the switch as operators strive to slash pollution, while achieving the same performance as regular diesel in the same equipment with no modification requirements.”

