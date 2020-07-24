Carter gets to work on Norwich college expansion

The Digi-Tech Factory, as planned

The four-story building, designed by Coffey Architects, features a sawtooth roof line, a façade wrapped in a bespoke perforated mesh and a large canopy entrance space.

Built on City College Norwich’s Ipswich Road campus, it will bring together the college’s digital skills courses into a single, purpose-built space, allowing for expansion of student numbers.

“The digital tech sector is set to become even more important in the years ahead and it is vital that we equip our students with the skills needed to take up career opportunities in this growth area,” principal Corrienne Peasgood said. “The Digi-Tech Factory will play a key role in enabling us to deliver innovative, industry-standard learning, and a digital skills curriculum developed with substantial input from employers.”

The £9.1m project has been made possible thanks to a £6.1m investment from New Anglia local enterprise partnership’s capital growth funding.

RG Carter, on home turf on this project, is expected to complete construction in summer 2021.

RG Carter director James Carter and principal Corrienne Peasgood break ground

