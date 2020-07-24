  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Fri July 24 2020

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Up To £20m
  3. Carter gets to work on Norwich college expansion

Carter gets to work on Norwich college expansion

1 hour Main contractor RG Carter has broken ground on the construction of City College Norwich’s new £9.1m Digi-Tech Factory.

The Digi-Tech Factory, as planned
The Digi-Tech Factory, as planned

The four-story building, designed by Coffey Architects, features a sawtooth roof line, a façade wrapped in a bespoke perforated mesh and a large canopy entrance space.

Built on City College Norwich’s Ipswich Road campus, it will bring together the college’s digital skills courses into a single, purpose-built space, allowing for expansion of student numbers.

“The digital tech sector is set to become even more important in the years ahead and it is vital that we equip our students with the skills needed to take up career opportunities in this growth area,” principal Corrienne Peasgood said. “The Digi-Tech Factory will play a key role in enabling us to deliver innovative, industry-standard learning, and a digital skills curriculum developed with substantial input from employers.”

The £9.1m project has been made possible thanks to a £6.1m investment from New Anglia local enterprise partnership’s capital growth funding. 

RG Carter, on home turf on this project, is expected to complete construction in summer 2021.

RG Carter director James Carter and principal Corrienne Peasgood break ground
RG Carter director James Carter and principal Corrienne Peasgood break ground

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »