Case expands Warwick Ward’s territory from Yorkshire to Kent

Left to right are Case Europe VP Nicola Darpino, Ashley Ward, Matt Ward (joint MDs of Warwick Ward) and Case business director Anthony Bouvié

Warwick Ward was already the Case dealer for the north of England and the Midlands. Now its territory has been expanded to include London, East Anglia and the Home Counties so that it covers an area ranging from Yorkshire to Kent.

“A territory expansion of this size is a hugely exciting opportunity for Warwick Ward,” said managing director Ashley Ward. “It further strengthens our close and highly productive relationship with Case and allows us to support its strategy for the dealer network. We are hugely proud to represent a premium brand like Case and look forward to what the future holds.”

As part of the expansion, Warwick Ward will open a depot in the southeast and is now scouting locations for its third facility – it already has sites in Barnsley and in Alcester, Warwickshire.

“The expansion of our Case territory into the south of England fits perfectly with our continuing growth strategy,” Ashley Ward continued. “It reinforces our position as a ‘one stop shop’ for the construction, quarrying and recycling sectors. We are confident this will allow us to build on the market share gains we have made during our 14-year relationship with Case.”

Anthony Bouvié, Case Construction Equipment’s business director for Northern Europe, said: “Warwick Ward’s expansion into these new territories is perfectly in line with Case’s plan for the European dealer network. A consolidated network of high performing dealers is key to Case’s future growth, and decisions like this help us to execute this ambition. It is also a long-term extension of a highly successful existing partnership.”

