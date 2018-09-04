Castleoak starts £30m Saffron Walden retirement village

CGI of Debden Grange

Retirement Villages has contracted Castleoak to deliver its Debden Grange project in two phases. The initial stage will see seven two-bedroom properties completed by late spring 2019.

The second stage of construction will see the completion of a further 74 properties, including 64 one- and two-bedroom apartments, completing in 2020.

The final stage of construction will see the completion of Debden Grange house, a purpose-built 40-bed care home that will also offer a domiciliary care service for those that require extra support.

Castleoak’s contract is valued at £24m.

Debden Grange will be the 15th development in Retirement Villages’ portfolio across the UK.

Castleoak managing director Doug Jones “We’re delighted that Retirement Villages has chosen Castleoak again to deliver this specialist development. We pride ourselves on building long term partnerships with our customers. This is our fourth project in recent years and follows our work at Charters and Elmbridge Villages.”