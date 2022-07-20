Catalyst and Hill submit Haringey plans

The vision

Catalyst and Hill have submitted a hybrid planning application to Haringey Council for a mixed-use development on a site adjacent to St Ann’s Hospital in south Tottenham.

If approved, the redevelopment would include up to 995 new homes – 60% affordable – shops and other commercial spaces, while retaining and restoring several historic hospital buildings.

The former St Ann’s Hospital site was originally bought for redevelopment by the mayor of London’s office, which selected Catalyst to develop the site in late 2020.

The design team on the project for Hill and Catalyst includes Karakusevic Carson Architects, landscape architect Adams & Sutherland, planning consultant Lambert Smith Hampton, transport consultant Markides Associates and Barton Willmore as environmental assessment coordinators.

The planning application contains detailed plans for 239 homes within the first phase at the northwest of the site, with outline plans for an additional 756 homes over future phases. While the current masterplan is for 971 homes, the planning application is for up to 995 homes, as future phases are yet to be designed in detail.

Catalyst and Hill hope to start work on the first phase of the development in spring 2023, and future phases of the development will likely be consulted on later that year.

Catalyst is now part of the Peabody housing association group, following a merger in April. Philip Jenkins, executive director of development at Peabody, said: “We are delighted that our plans for St Ann’s New Neighbourhood have reached this critical milestone. We aim to deliver hundreds of much-needed new affordable homes in Haringey, as well as affordable workspaces and a network of green spaces, while sympathetically preserving the heritage of the hospital site for future generations.”

