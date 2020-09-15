CCG begins work on energy-efficient Edinburgh housing

Energy-efficient homes for social rent will be built in Bingham and Parkview, with the work led by Edinburgh City Council. The developments are part of Edinburgh’s target to build 20,000 affordable homes.

In addition to delivering new homes, CCG will provide apprenticeships, engage with local schools and colleges and provide community investment funds in both areas.

Construction is now under way at the Bingham site, which is at the former home of Lismore Primary School. Work will also start at Parkview next month at the derelict former site of the Parkview Care Home.

The homes have been designed for energy efficiency and a reduced carbon footprint, saving residents on fuel bills. They will also have access to high quality green space. Included in the design is a mix of flats and houses, with 40 homes in Bingham and 30 in Parkview.

Councillor Kate Campbell, Edinburgh’s housing, homelessness and fair work convener, said: “Every new social home counts because housing need is exceptional in Edinburgh – there’s nothing better than seeing council houses being built and knowing that it won’t be long until they become people’s homes. With so many families in need of a new home, and construction so important to our economic recovery from Covid-19, the homes and jobs being delivered by our ambitious house-building programme will make a real difference to people’s lives.

“But we have to keep delivering more. We have 3,500 new homes in design development right now, with 800 homes already under construction across the city. Soon, we’ll be setting out our investment plans for the next 10 years, to make sure that we continue to provide much needed homes, create jobs and support local communities with tangible benefits like apprenticeships, community hubs, parks and improved public spaces.”

CCG managing director David Wylie said: “CCG’s commitment to providing quality, energy efficient homes is a philosophy shared by the City of Edinburgh Council. Our partnership has continued to deliver a lasting legacy across the region by not only supporting the supply of new affordable homes but also creating jobs, apprenticeships and localised investment.

“The commencement of Bingham and Parkview is another important milestone for us both and we look forward to working with the council as we head into 2021 and beyond.”

The £9.5m investment will be funded by the council with £4.1m in grant funding from the Scottish government.

