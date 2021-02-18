CCG introduces net-zero standard for buildings

David Wylie

The Net Zero Home standard developed by CCG (Scotland) is intended to deliver a standard of specification that reduces greenhouse gas emissions arising from regulated operational energy use to a rate less than or equal to 0kg C0 2 /m2/year. It is achieved by combining offsite manufacturing of timber systems with building services such as solar PV and air-source heat pumps.

CCG has carried out analysis that compares the new system to the baseline Section 6 standard for housebuilding in Scotland. It said that the outcomes have shown that the Net Zero Home standard can reduce dwelling emissions by up to 98% whilst energy costs to the end-user can be reduced by as much as 394% in houses and 167% in flats.

The standard is based on an entirely gas-free solution. CCG said that compliance has been demonstrated across a wide range of house and flat types using a methodology for calculating the energy performance of dwellings.

Managing director David Wylie said: “For CCG, it was crucial for us to understand the environmental benefits that could be achieved through the use of our existing construction methods and technologies. Our capabilities in offsite manufacturing are some of the most advanced in the UK and we wanted to build upon this position to ensure that the Net Zero Home standard could be delivered to a mass market as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible. To do this, we partnered with Carbon Futures to undertake detailed analysis of energy performance and Mast Architects to design a suite of fully optimised house types.

“The results prove that if we combine our in-house expertise in construction, manufacturing and building services, regulated operational net zero is achievable today and is capable of delivering a significant reduction in carbon emissions and energy costs for tenants and homeowners alike.

“The Net Zero Home standard will ensure that CCG plays its part in meeting the Scottish Government’s climate targets and will remain at the forefront of housebuilding in Scotland for many years to come.”

Mast Architects director Mark Johnstone said: “Mast are delighted to support CCG in the launch of their Net Zero Home delivering mixed-tenure energy-efficient warm and healthy homes in safe and well-connected communities. Our work with CCG is supported by a suite of preferred construction details, prepared by Mast, that have been optimised to facilitate the delivery of an innovative product which focuses on a thermally modelled fabric first approach, balancing issues of energy-efficient renewable technologies, buildability, capital and costs in use.

“Like CCG, we work to exceed the minimum standards, promoting innovation and change in the housebuilding sector.”

Carbon Futures director Andrew Money said: “Having previously worked closely with CCG to maximise the thermal efficiency of their off-site manufactured timber frame solution, we were delighted to provide further support in the development of their Net Zero Home.

“The Net Zero Home has been designed to avoid the use of fossil fuels, maximise on-site renewable energy and utilise battery storage to future-proof against upcoming government targets. This approach, together with an enhanced, thermally modelled, fabric solution will greatly reduce space heating energy demand and deliver significant savings in energy costs for homeowners.

“With Glasgow set to host COP26 in November this year, CCG’s Net Zero Home is a fantastic example of how the construction industry can support the nationwide effort to reduce carbon emissions.”

CCG’s first confirmed net zero project will commence in 2021 with North Lanarkshire Council where a total of 19 ‘pilot’ homes will be constructed as part of a wider 150-unit regeneration in Airdrie. CCG is also working with the City of Edinburgh Council on a net zero strategy for a 450-unit site within the Granton Waterfront Regeneration and is also seeking to test the solution for a private housing development in Glasgow’s East End.

