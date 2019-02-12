CCG wins Perth & Kinross housing contract

A mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom terraced houses and two-bedroom flats will be built on the former Glebe Primary School site in the village of Scone. A total of 12 properties will be adapted for wheelchair users.

Residents will have access to private rear gardens and parking as well as a children’s play park. The school’s former playing fields, located to the rear of the development site and used by the community, will be retained.

Councillor Peter Barrett, Perth & Kinross Council’s convener of housing and communities, said: “This development is one of the biggest the council has brought forward under our house-building programme, which has delivered over 300 news homes since 2011. It will provide a variety of affordable social housing in an area where it is much needed and will include an element of housing that has been designed for people with disabilities.

“This is a significant investment in the village of Scone by the council and will go a long way to meeting the local demand for affordable housing. I am particularly pleased that the development comprises specially adapted ground floor houses for wheelchair users.”

CCG director Calum Murray said: “CCG is delighted to continue our partnership with Perth and Kinross Council with Glebe School. The project will provide much-needed affordable housing for the village of Scone and thanks to CCG’s innovative, ‘offsite’ methods of construction, all of the homes will be delivered to the highest standard of quality and environmental performance.

“Also, as a direct result of the project, a series of community benefit initiatives will also be provided including the provision of jobs, apprenticeships and training as well as providing support to community initiatives. We look forward to commencing works later in the year.”