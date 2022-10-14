  1. Instagram
Fri October 14 2022

CEEQUAL becomes BREEAM Infrastructure

12 hours The Civil Engineering Environmental Quality Assessment & Award Scheme (CEEQUAL) has been rebranded as the Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method for Infrastructure (BREEAM Infrastructure).

Marks out of 10 ?
CEEQUAL was originally developed by the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) as a ratings scheme for the sustainability credentials of civil engineering projects.

In 2015 CEEQUAL was acquired by the Building Research Establishment, which already ran a similar assessment scheme for buildings, BREEAM.

Five years after the two schemes came together under common ownership, they are now getting to share branding.

In a statement, BRE said: “BREEAM Infrastructure will now sit under the BREEAM suite of products to provide BRE customers with a holistic and more accessible method of driving sustainable-led change in their portfolios across different sectors and asset life cycle stages.”

