Sheffield roofing company sold to employee trust

Martin-Brooks’ Gerald Brooks, Richard Christian and John Elmore with (second from left) their solicitor Tom Haywood

Martin-Brooks Roofing Specialists Ltd, formed in 1984 by Gerald Brooks and Jeremy Martin, has been sold by its founders to an employee ownership trust representing the 60-plus staff.

The vendors also include John Elmore, who has had a stake in the business since 1989.

The new board of trustees will be comprised of chairman John Elmore, Richard Christian and Justin Moyse.

Co-founder Jeremy Martin said: “Martin-Brooks started life with just two employees and now has more than 60. The switch strengthens our talented team’s commitment, safeguards our long-standing values and secures the company’s legacy. Our firm has always been firmly rooted within the community. It benefits from an engaged and committed local workforce.”

Brooks, Martin and Elmore will continue to be involved with Martin-Brooks, remaining on the board of directors, but will step back from the day-to-day running of the business.

Jeremy Martin added: “The strong management team here will ensure that the business can continue to drive forwards with the key values of independence, community and teamwork whilst retaining, building upon, and further developing the principles the business has held for 40 years. Becoming employee-owned gives our amazing team here a genuine say in the business and the brilliant service we deliver to our clients.”

Legal work for the EOT was provided by Wake Smith Solicitors. Finance advice came from UHY Hacker Young.

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