CES invests in Cat Stage V generators

The agreement, first of its kind for Caterpillar in the UK and Ireland, will see CES 'significantly expand' its rental fleet, primarily in the 20–300kVa segment.

“This is a major step forward for CES Power in the UK and Ireland as we continue to grow,” said Jordan Reber, CEO of CES Power. “Adding Cat power to our fleet gives customers greater scale, trusted reliability and the responsive service they depend on when power is critical.”

CES Power investor Allied Industrial Partners co-founders and managing partners Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright added, "We’re pleased to support CES Power as it continues its growth across Europe. This agreement with Caterpillar is an important milestone in CES Power’s growth strategy, expanding its capabilities while reinforcing its ability to deliver dependable temporary power solutions at scale.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk